Insider Selling: Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Director Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Director Kim Janda sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $64,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:SRNE traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.84. 3,806,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,147,524. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.35. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.17 and a one year high of $17.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRNE. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 86.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 59.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Sorrento Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

