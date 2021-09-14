Insider Selling: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Insider Sells 2,593 Shares of Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 2,593 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $57,434.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,196.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
TARS traded down $1.64 on Tuesday, reaching $22.55. The company had a trading volume of 35,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,722. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.22. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $63.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.94 million and a PE ratio of -5.71.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.81. On average, equities analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
