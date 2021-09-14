Insider Selling: Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) COO Sells 71,833 Shares of Stock

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) COO Paul D. Burgess sold 71,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $2,729,654.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:TBIO remained flat at $$37.36 during trading on Tuesday. 34,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,504. Translate Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $37.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.36. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 66.71 and a beta of 0.99.
Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.44. Translate Bio had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $72.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently commented on TBIO shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Translate Bio from $19.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital cut their target price on Translate Bio from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair downgraded Translate Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.13.
Translate Bio Company Profile
Translate Bio, Inc engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs. It focuses on developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, MRT5005 is designed for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. The company was founded by Arthur M. Krieg and Jeannie T.
