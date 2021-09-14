Insider Selling: Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) COO Sells 71,833 Shares of Stock

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) COO Paul D. Burgess sold 71,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $2,729,654.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBIO remained flat at $$37.36 during trading on Tuesday. 34,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,504. Translate Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $37.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.36. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 66.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.44. Translate Bio had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $72.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Translate Bio by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Translate Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Translate Bio by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Translate Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Translate Bio by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TBIO shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Translate Bio from $19.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital cut their target price on Translate Bio from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair downgraded Translate Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs. It focuses on developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, MRT5005 is designed for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. The company was founded by Arthur M. Krieg and Jeannie T.

