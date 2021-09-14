Insider Selling: Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Director Sells 29,860 Shares of Stock

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Director Owen Hughes sold 29,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,134,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TBIO remained flat at $$37.36 on Tuesday. 34,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.71 and a beta of 0.99. Translate Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.36.

Get Translate Bio alerts:

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $72.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.23 million. Translate Bio had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 1.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $19.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair downgraded shares of Translate Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 137.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,693,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,490,000 after buying an additional 6,184,100 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its position in Translate Bio by 47.1% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,382,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,772 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the first quarter worth about $18,964,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 35.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,703,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,068,000 after purchasing an additional 960,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 62.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,261,000 after purchasing an additional 610,590 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs. It focuses on developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, MRT5005 is designed for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. The company was founded by Arthur M. Krieg and Jeannie T.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.