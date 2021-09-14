Insider Selling: TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Insider Sells 43,723 Shares of Stock

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) insider Cheng Lu sold 43,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $1,716,564.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cheng Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TuSimple alerts:

On Thursday, September 9th, Cheng Lu sold 43,258 shares of TuSimple stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $1,821,161.80.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Cheng Lu sold 44,375 shares of TuSimple stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $1,888,600.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Cheng Lu sold 40,648 shares of TuSimple stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $1,795,828.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSP traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.17. 2,158,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,287. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.88. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.24 and a twelve month high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. Research analysts anticipate that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at $461,118,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,864,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at $577,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,437,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TSP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TuSimple from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. CICC Research started coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.70 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TuSimple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.