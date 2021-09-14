Insider Selling: Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $683,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

TPC stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.24. The stock had a trading volume of 348,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,683. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $676.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.39. Tutor Perini Co. has a 52-week low of $10.79 and a 52-week high of $20.24.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 2.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter worth $481,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 76,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 36,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 92,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

