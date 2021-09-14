Insider Selling: Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $683,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
TPC stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.24. The stock had a trading volume of 348,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,683. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $676.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.39. Tutor Perini Co. has a 52-week low of $10.79 and a 52-week high of $20.24.
Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 2.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.
Tutor Perini Company Profile
Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.
