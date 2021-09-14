Insider Selling: Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) CEO Sells 23,260 Shares of Stock

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $1,101,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $46.79. The company had a trading volume of 156,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,561. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.15. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.54 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.22 and a beta of 0.16.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Vocera Communications by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 26,973 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Vocera Communications by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Vocera Communications by 107,911.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,721 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,712 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Vocera Communications by 228.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 747,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,801,000 after acquiring an additional 520,302 shares during the period. Finally, No Street GP LP lifted its position in Vocera Communications by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 625,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,906,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period.

VCRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.30.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

