Insider Selling: Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Insider Sells 43,109 Shares of Stock

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $700,521.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

VG stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.53. 3,337,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,579,493. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.30, a PEG ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.72. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $16.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VG. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vonage during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vonage during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vonage during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vonage during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vonage in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on VG. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

