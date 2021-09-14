Insider Selling: Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Insider Sells 43,109 Shares of Stock

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $700,521.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
VG stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.53. 3,337,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,579,493. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.30, a PEG ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.72. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $16.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have weighed in on VG. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.
Vonage Company Profile
Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.
Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.