Insider Selling: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Sells 225,267 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 225,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $14,376,539.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 400,810 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $25,844,228.80.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 750,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $49,447,500.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 257,033 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total value of $16,884,497.77.

NASDAQ:ZI traded up $2.42 on Tuesday, reaching $67.01. 7,533,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,650,304. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.71. The firm has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 280.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $68.78.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZI shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.39.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 92.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 820,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,824,000 after purchasing an additional 393,986 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,506.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 108,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 101,291 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $3,656,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $329,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

