Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 453.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,267 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In related news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $60,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $179,720.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $929,686 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $95.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.84. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.63 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.63.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.