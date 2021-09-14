Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Trading Down 0.6%

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) fell 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.06 and last traded at $8.06. 896 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 159,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average of $7.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISIG. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Insignia Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Insignia Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Insignia Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insignia Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 16.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insignia Systems, Inc engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

