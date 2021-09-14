InsurAce Price Down 7.1% Over Last 7 Days (INSUR)

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 14th. One InsurAce coin can now be purchased for $2.19 or 0.00004637 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, InsurAce has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. InsurAce has a total market cap of $24.69 million and $1.24 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00078290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.32 or 0.00121308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.94 or 0.00175524 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,376.26 or 1.00265432 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,369.86 or 0.07131858 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00866671 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002853 BTC.

InsurAce Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,266,626 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

