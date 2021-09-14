Insureum Price Down 13.1% Over Last 7 Days (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One Insureum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. Insureum has a total market cap of $3.38 million and $141,151.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Insureum has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00061161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.81 or 0.00142268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00013452 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.00 or 0.00767429 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Insureum Profile

Insureum (ISR) is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. The official website for Insureum is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Buying and Selling Insureum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

