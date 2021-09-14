Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.60.

INTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Intapp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Intapp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intapp from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

Shares of INTA opened at $35.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.58. Intapp has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $40.91. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.70.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.29. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intapp will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Intapp in the second quarter valued at about $14,362,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the second quarter valued at about $378,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the second quarter valued at about $416,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the second quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the second quarter valued at about $7,937,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

