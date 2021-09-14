Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter valued at about $286,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter valued at about $300,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter valued at about $312,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAS opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.23. Integral Ad Science has a 1 year low of $16.23 and a 1 year high of $26.12.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $75.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.55 million. On average, analysts predict that Integral Ad Science will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

