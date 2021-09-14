Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5,818.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,850 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,659 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 22,080 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Intel by 2,908.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Intel by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.65.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.56. The company had a trading volume of 554,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,491,774. The company has a market cap of $221.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.17 and its 200-day moving average is $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

