Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Davidson Capital Management Inc.

Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,798 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,491,774. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.78. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.65.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

