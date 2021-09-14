Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Stake Boosted by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned 1.28% of Intelligent Systems worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Intelligent Systems by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 573,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,440,000 after acquiring an additional 92,157 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intelligent Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 486,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,883,000 after acquiring an additional 11,648 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in Intelligent Systems by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 293,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,023,000 after acquiring an additional 92,333 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intelligent Systems by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 13,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intelligent Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intelligent Systems stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.39. 15,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,068. The firm has a market cap of $326.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. Intelligent Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $30.52 and a twelve month high of $54.58.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Intelligent Systems had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 20.76%.

About Intelligent Systems

Intelligent Systems Corp. engages in the management of emerging technology companies. It operates through the CoreCard Software, Inc and affiliate companies, which involves in the design, development, and marketing of software solutions to corporations, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions.

