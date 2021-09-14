Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,430,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,090 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,882,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,828,000 after buying an additional 3,680,812 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,563,000 after buying an additional 112,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,771,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,932,000 after buying an additional 191,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,014,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,706,000 after buying an additional 168,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $118.55 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.41 and a 12-month high of $122.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $206,529.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,645 shares of company stock worth $673,410 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

