Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.95.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$20.71 target price (down previously from C$63.50) on shares of Interfor in a report on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Interfor from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Interfor from C$40.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of Interfor stock opened at $22.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.56. Interfor has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $39.00.

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sells wood products in Canada, United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The firm offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

