International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $11,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 369.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.86.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.41. 79,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,783,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.53 and its 200-day moving average is $139.49.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.