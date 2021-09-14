International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Downgraded by BNP Paribas to Neutral

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

ICAGY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $14.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average is $5.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.35.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

