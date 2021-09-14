International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Stock Price Up 3.2%

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) shares rose 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.61 and last traded at $4.56. Approximately 1,043 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

IPCFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of International Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of International Petroleum to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Petroleum from C$6.50 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.99.

International Petroleum Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Malaysia, France and Netherlands. The company was founded by Adolf H. Lundin on January 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

