Internet Computer (ICP) Price Hits $57.30 on Exchanges

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $9.32 billion and approximately $312.99 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for $57.30 or 0.00123019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00078808 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.19 or 0.00172180 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,665.52 or 1.00195507 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,373.81 or 0.07243906 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.77 or 0.00907722 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $406.19 or 0.00872135 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 473,050,549 coins and its circulating supply is 162,642,082 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars.

