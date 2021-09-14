InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA) Short Interest Down 86.2% in August

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 86.2% from the August 15th total of 65,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of IPVA stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,690. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.73. InterPrivate II Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.71.

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

