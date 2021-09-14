InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA) Short Interest Down 86.2% in August

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 86.2% from the August 15th total of 65,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of IPVA stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,690. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.73. InterPrivate II Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.71.
InterPrivate II Acquisition Company Profile
Read More: What is the Beige Book?
Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.