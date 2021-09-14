InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the August 15th total of 101,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $414,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IPVI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,127. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $11.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

