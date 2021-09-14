InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF)’s share price dropped 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.47 and last traded at $13.47. Approximately 35 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.49.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IIPZF)

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

