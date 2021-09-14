Intertape Polymer Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (TSE:ITP)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of TSE:ITP traded down C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$29.22. 104,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,191. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52-week low of C$14.30 and a 52-week high of C$32.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$29.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.81.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

In other news, Director Gregory Yull sold 160,000 shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.33, for a total transaction of C$5,012,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,016,874.88. Also, Senior Officer Silvano Iaboni sold 9,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.97, for a total value of C$299,598.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,809 shares in the company, valued at C$985,210.61. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,086.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITP. TD Securities raised their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 5th. CIBC raised their price target on Intertape Polymer Group to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.72.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.