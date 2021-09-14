Inventergy Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVT) Short Interest Up 1,900.0% in August

Inventergy Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 1,900.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of INVT stock remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,949. Inventergy Global has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.

Get Inventergy Global alerts:

About Inventergy Global

Inventergy Global, Inc engages in identifying, acquiring and licensing the patented technologies of market-significant technology leaders. The company was founded by Joseph W. Beyers in 1991 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Inventergy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventergy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.