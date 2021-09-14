Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,469 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.41% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSJN. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 488.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,117,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,267,000 after acquiring an additional 927,537 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,004,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 53.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,357,000 after buying an additional 182,804 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 57.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 339,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after buying an additional 124,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 267.7% during the second quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 163,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 118,738 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJN opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $25.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.36.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.