Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, an increase of 1,054.8% from the August 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days.

Shares of BSMS traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $26.35. 696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,719. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.21. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $25.40 and a 12 month high of $26.64.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 175.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 32,466 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 64.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 48.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.