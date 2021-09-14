Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:FXB)

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,407 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,187% compared to the typical daily volume of 187 call options.

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $133.06. 335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,568. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.07 and its 200-day moving average is $134.06. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust has a fifty-two week low of $122.82 and a fifty-two week high of $137.13.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,960,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the second quarter valued at $2,498,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 16,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,216,000 after acquiring an additional 10,960 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.