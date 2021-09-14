Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Short Interest Up 875.0% in August

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 875.0% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,380,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,106,000 after acquiring an additional 206,940 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $825,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $726,000.

Shares of PFM stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,235. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.12. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

