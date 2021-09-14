Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 98.3% from the August 15th total of 167,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Shares of PDP traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,224. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $72.22 and a 1-year high of $95.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.23.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

