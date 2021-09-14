Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $134.04

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $134.04 and last traded at $134.04, with a volume of 391 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $133.43.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.93.

Get Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,470,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,151,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 455.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 38,479 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,080,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,472,000 after purchasing an additional 30,945 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.