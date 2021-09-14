Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 93.9% from the August 15th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 37.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIO traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $43.15. 207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,094. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.147 per share. This is an increase from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco Global Water ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

