Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 96.9% from the August 15th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

KBWY stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.60. 17,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,049. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $24.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.098 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWY. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 343,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after acquiring an additional 55,971 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 48,662 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 152,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 37,664 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 415.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 33,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 380,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after acquiring an additional 29,902 shares during the last quarter.

