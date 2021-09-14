Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,015,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,395 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.7% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.20% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $359,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 26,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 110.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,200,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,450,000 after purchasing an additional 629,228 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 33.4% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 13,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 20.1% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $375.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,207,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,776,156. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $260.11 and a twelve month high of $382.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $368.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

