Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 0.7% of Smith Moore & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $2,049,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 400,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,892,000 after buying an additional 36,371 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $376.80. The stock had a trading volume of 604,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,776,156. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $368.75 and a 200 day moving average of $344.34. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $260.11 and a twelve month high of $382.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

