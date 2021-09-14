Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 2.2% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,342,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $2,049,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 400,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,892,000 after purchasing an additional 36,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $376.59. The company had a trading volume of 968,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,776,156. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $368.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.34. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $260.11 and a 12-month high of $382.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

