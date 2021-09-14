Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 395,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,995 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $59,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,351,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $365,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.61. 53,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532,704. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $103.48 and a 1 year high of $157.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.89.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

