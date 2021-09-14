Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,376 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPHQ. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $50.15 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $51.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.