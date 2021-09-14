Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCT) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCT) were down 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $143.53 and last traded at $143.93. Approximately 26,473 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the average daily volume of 11,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.23.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.99.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.