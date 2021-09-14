Investindustrial Acquisition (NYSE:IIAC) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IIAC) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. 155,972 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 86,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87.

Investindustrial Acquisition (NYSE:IIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RP Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in Investindustrial Acquisition by 11.8% during the second quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,607,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,693,000 after buying an additional 170,104 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Investindustrial Acquisition by 9.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 291,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Investindustrial Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,231,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Investindustrial Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,100,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Investindustrial Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.31% of the company’s stock.

Investindustrial Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:IIAC)

Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

