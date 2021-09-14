Investindustrial Acquisition (NYSE:IIAC) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IIAC) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. 155,972 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 86,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87.
Investindustrial Acquisition (NYSE:IIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
Investindustrial Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:IIAC)
Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
