Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for September, 14th (AMFPF, BHP, CABGY, ETN, GIB, ICAGY, ITMPF, ITMR, KDMN, LRCX)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, September 14th:

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating.

BHP Group (LON:BHP) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an equal weight rating. They currently have GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 2,500 ($32.66).

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a sell rating.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating. HSBC Holdings plc currently has $153.00 target price on the stock.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $95.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $93.00.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $31.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $9.50 price target on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a positive rating to a neutral rating. Susquehanna currently has $690.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $750.00.

Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

OZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates to address ophthalmic conditions. The company’s product candidate consist TP-03 which is in clinical stage. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $65.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $42.00.

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is currently developing nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is based in New Haven, Connecticut. “

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “T2 Biosystems, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company. It has developed a technology platform that is designed to offer a rapid, sensitive and simple alternative to existing diagnostic methodologies. The Company uses its T2 Magnetic Resonance platform, or T2MR, that enables rapid detection of pathogens, biomarkers and other abnormalities in a variety of unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum and urine, and can detect cellular targets. It operates primarily in the United States. T2 Biosystems, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $180.00 target price on the stock.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Unity Bancorp, Inc. is a one-bank holding company incorporated to serve as a holding company for First Community Bank. The company’s primary business is ownership and supervision of the bank. The company, through the Bank, conducts a traditional and community-oriented commercial banking business, and offers services including personal and business checking accounts and time deposits, money market accounts and regular savings accounts. “

