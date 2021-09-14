Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September, 14th (AEIS, AMAT, BCE, CGX, CNI, CPG, CTRYF, KLAC, LRCX, RCI.B)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, September 14th:

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from a positive rating to a neutral rating. Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. currently has $100.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $112.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from a positive rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $160.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $170.00.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE)

had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a C$7.50 price target on the stock.

Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a sell rating.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from a neutral rating to a positive rating. The firm currently has $475.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $380.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from a positive rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $690.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $750.00.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $9.00.

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a C$4.00 price target on the stock.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Vertiv Holdings Co provides digital infrastructure and continuity solutions. It offers hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services. Vertiv Holdings Co, formerly known as GS Acquisition Holdings Corp, is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “West Japan Railway Company engages in the railway transportation business. Its operating segment consists of Transportation, Sales of Goods and Food Services, Real Estate and Other Businesses. Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail and wholesale shops. Real Estate segment sells and leases properties and manages shopping centers. Other Businesses segment includes hotels, travel agencies, advertising and construction. West Japan Railway Company is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Western Copper Corporation is an exploration and development company focused in the exploration and production of gold, copper and molybdenum. Its reserves are located in Copper Project (Hushamu) in British Columbia and the Redstone property in the Northwest Territories. Western Copper Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Waterstone Mortgage Corp. is committed to providing customers with exceptional customer service. By providing clients with sound, expert advice as to the many different loan programs and options available, we hope to take some of the mystery out of mortgage financing. For most people, a mortgage loan is the largest financial transaction they will ever make. Waterstone’s expert loan consultants are able to walk you through the mortgage process and put your mind at ease during the application and approval process. “

ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ENN Energy Holdings Ltd., formerly known as XinAo Gas Holdings Limited, operates as a distributor of clean energy in Hong Kong. Its main business portfolio consists of the clean energy distribution including the city pipeline natural gas, LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas), vehicle refueling gas (CNG and LPG) and DME (dimethyl ether), the non-pipeline energy delivery, and other value added services on the basis of energy distribution. The Company operates in four divisions: gas connection, sales of piped gas, distributions of bottled liquefied petroleum gas, and sales of gas appliances. ENN Energy Holdings Ltd., formerly known as XinAo Gas Holdings Limited is headquartered in Langfang, China. “

