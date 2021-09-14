Investment Management of Virginia LLC Buys 94,469 Shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 51.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,469 shares during the period. Allied Motion Technologies accounts for 1.9% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Investment Management of Virginia LLC owned about 1.90% of Allied Motion Technologies worth $9,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 71.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 484,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,866,000 after buying an additional 201,701 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,759,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $4,600,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 50.2% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 71,052 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 68.0% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 66,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 27,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

In other news, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.72 per share, with a total value of $47,580.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allied Motion Technologies stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.19. 6 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,751. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.33. The company has a market capitalization of $473.84 million, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $38.10.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 10.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

