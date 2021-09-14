Investment Management of Virginia LLC Has $3.49 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC reduced its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $370,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 236.7% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.03. 36,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.31 and a 1-year high of $217.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.79.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.