Investment Management of Virginia LLC Invests $8.72 Million in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 273,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,724,000. Intrepid Potash comprises approximately 1.7% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Investment Management of Virginia LLC owned about 2.04% of Intrepid Potash at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IPI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of IPI traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,332. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.94 and a 1-year high of $39.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.88.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $57.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Intrepid Potash Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

