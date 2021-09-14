Investment Management of Virginia LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,098 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,807,018. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.25. The stock has a market cap of $225.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $100.34 and a twelve month high of $129.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.93.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

